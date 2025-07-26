Analyzing BARK (NYSE:BARK) & Beachbody (NYSE:BODI)

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) and Beachbody (NYSE:BODI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

BARK has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beachbody has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BARK and Beachbody’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BARK -6.79% -14.70% -5.97% Beachbody -17.02% -93.85% -20.87%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

28.8% of BARK shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.5% of Beachbody shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of BARK shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.8% of Beachbody shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for BARK and Beachbody, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BARK 0 1 2 0 2.67 Beachbody 0 2 1 0 2.33

BARK presently has a consensus target price of $2.63, indicating a potential upside of 156.10%. Beachbody has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 116.22%. Given BARK’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe BARK is more favorable than Beachbody.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BARK and Beachbody”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BARK $484.18 million 0.36 -$32.88 million ($0.19) -5.39 Beachbody $371.11 million 0.09 -$71.64 million ($9.22) -0.50

BARK has higher revenue and earnings than Beachbody. BARK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Beachbody, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BARK beats Beachbody on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BARK

BARK Inc., a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere. In addition, the company offers monthly themed box of toys and treats under the BarkBox and Super Chewer names; personalized meal plans under the BARK Food name; health and wellness products under the BARK Bright name; and dog beds, bowls, collars, harnesses, and leashes under the BARK Home brand. Further, the company sells BARK Home products through BarkShop.com. Additionally, it offers custom collections through online marketplaces, and brick and mortar retailers. The company was formerly known as The Original BARK Company and changed its name to BARK, Inc. in November 2021. BARK Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Beachbody

The Beachbody Company, Inc. operates as a subscription health and wellness company that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs. It also offers nutritional products, such as Shakeology, a nutrition shake; Beachbody Performance supplements comprising pre-workout energize, hydrate, post-workout recover, and protein supplement recharge products; BEACHBAR, a low-sugar snack bar; supplements under the LADDER brand; connected fitness products; and BODi Bike Studio, a package subscription to BODi with a bike and accessories. The Beachbody Company, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

