Security Financial Services INC. Purchases 445 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Security Financial Services INC. lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Security Financial Services INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $7,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 94,866.7% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $35.18 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $27.67 and a 52-week high of $35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.22.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

