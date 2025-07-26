13,564 Shares in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Purchased by Allium Financial Advisors LLC

Allium Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF comprises about 0.6% of Allium Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HYD. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 191,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,798 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 14,696 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 238.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 297,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,438,000 after purchasing an additional 209,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 678,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,227,000 after purchasing an additional 40,419 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $49.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.61. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $47.78 and a 1-year high of $53.10.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.