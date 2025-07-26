Security Financial Services INC. Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Security Financial Services INC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $289.77 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $289.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $276.86 and a 200 day moving average of $267.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

