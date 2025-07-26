Security Financial Services INC. Has $5.02 Million Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Security Financial Services INC. increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $5,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 958.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $314.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $298.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.62. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $232.57 and a 52 week high of $314.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

