Security Financial Services INC. Buys 720 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Security Financial Services INC. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Dbs Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.73.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $143.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $180.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.58 and its 200-day moving average is $141.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 103.64%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

