Security Financial Services INC. Lowers Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID)

Security Financial Services INC. trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC. owned approximately 0.44% of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 26,931 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 43,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 920.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $64.87 on Friday. Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $51.49 and a 52-week high of $65.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (GSID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed markets ex-North American equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSID was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.