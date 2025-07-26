Security Financial Services INC. Grows Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Security Financial Services INC. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 641 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,430,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,905,812,000 after purchasing an additional 104,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,857,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,075,540,000 after buying an additional 197,442 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,910,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,034,107,000 after buying an additional 455,004 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,083,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,604,338,000 after buying an additional 1,433,444 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,879,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,432,816,000 after buying an additional 193,378 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total value of $128,979.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,960,188.31. The trade was a 1.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $478.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $413.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $470.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $180.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $610.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

