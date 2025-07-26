FourThought Financial Partners LLC Purchases 144 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 436.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total value of $1,043,352.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,893 shares in the company, valued at $15,084,113.80. This represents a 6.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $40,332.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,231.40. The trade was a 13.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,720 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,965 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on YUM. Guggenheim increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.86.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.7%

Yum! Brands stock opened at $146.79 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.13 and a 52 week high of $163.30. The company has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.58.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.57%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

