Security Financial Services INC. Has $12.31 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Security Financial Services INC. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 320,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,535 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Security Financial Services INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $12,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 144,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntleigh Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAU opened at $43.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $33.06 and a 1 year high of $43.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.21.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

