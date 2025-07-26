Susquehanna Issues Positive Forecast for TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Stock Price

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FTI. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, April 28th. BTIG Research cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered TechnipFMC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

Shares of FTI opened at $36.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.07. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $38.05.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechnipFMC

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 2,216.1% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

