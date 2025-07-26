Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Shares Up 11.6% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT – Get Free Report) shot up 11.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 39 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 38.99 ($0.52). 5,274,668 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 183% from the average session volume of 1,863,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.95 ($0.47).

Avacta Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 32.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 37.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £180.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Avacta Group (LON:AVCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 6th. The biotechnology company reported GBX (8.54) (($0.11)) EPS for the quarter. Avacta Group had a negative return on equity of 74.00% and a negative net margin of 114.45%. Research analysts expect that Avacta Group Plc will post -9.9011833 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avacta Group Company Profile

Avacta Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company challenging current drug delivery methods to expand the utility of highly potent cancer therapeutics.

The Company benefits from a world class research and development facility, team of exceptionally talented scientists and a highly experienced management team with members located in both the London headquarters and the US.

Our proprietary pre|CISION® platform masks toxic warheads by binding them to a short, engineered peptide that is cleavable only by the tumor-specific protease, fibroblast activation protein (FAP).

