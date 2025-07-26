Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 14,967 KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,967 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,222 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,102,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 763,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

Insider Activity at KB Home

In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 5,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total transaction of $271,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,262 shares in the company, valued at $558,047.56. The trade was a 32.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert V. Mcgibney sold 14,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $749,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 78,345 shares in the company, valued at $4,193,024.40. The trade was a 15.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of KB Home from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays set a $49.00 target price on shares of KB Home and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of KB Home in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KBH

KB Home Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $56.83 on Friday. KB Home has a one year low of $48.90 and a one year high of $89.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.44 and a 200-day moving average of $57.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.34.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. KB Home had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. KB Home’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 13.25%.

KB Home Company Profile

(Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.