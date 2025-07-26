RecycLiCo Battery Materials (CVE:AMY) Shares Up 36% – Should You Buy?

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (CVE:AMY – Get Free Report) shares were up 36% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 3,889,406 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,783% from the average daily volume of 206,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.06.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc focuses on the research and development of recycling battery cathode waste in lithium-ion batteries in Canada and the United States. Its RecycLiCo process produces battery ready materials from modern cathode chemistries, such as Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Nickel Manganese Cobalt, Nickel Cobal Aluminum, and Lithium Cobalt Oxide.

