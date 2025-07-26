Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Boosted by Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC

Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 180.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 187,002 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,325 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 0.8% of Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in Comcast by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. New Street Research cut their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price target on Comcast and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Comcast to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.13.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $33.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $125.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.24. Comcast Corporation has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

