Choreo LLC Has $949,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Choreo LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IXC. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,534,000. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 901,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,409,000 after purchasing an additional 610,786 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,425,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,432,000 after purchasing an additional 437,984 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $10,798,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $8,420,000.

IXC opened at $40.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $33.89 and a 1 year high of $43.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.31.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

