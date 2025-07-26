Vawter Financial Ltd. Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Vawter Financial Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises 7.0% of Vawter Financial Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $12,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $287.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $214.77 and a 52 week high of $304.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $273.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.27.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.