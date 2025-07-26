Allium Financial Advisors LLC Takes $211,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Allium Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,058 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Dbs Bank downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. HSBC upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.68.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $166.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.51. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $174.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,790,229.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $265,676,461.30. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

