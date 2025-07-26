Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) is Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $35,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 201,628.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 229,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,996,000 after buying an additional 229,857 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,138.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 216,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,376,000 after buying an additional 216,011 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,514,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,773,000 after buying an additional 144,217 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 272,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,643,000 after acquiring an additional 139,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 137,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,498,000 after acquiring an additional 62,800 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $688.69 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $451.00 and a fifty-two week high of $691.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $644.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $601.28.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

