Choreo LLC Buys Shares of 70,340 Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC)

Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 70,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EIC. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Point Income in the 4th quarter worth $842,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Eagle Point Income in the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Income by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Income by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Eagle Point Income stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.55. Eagle Point Income Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.46 and a 1-year high of $16.71.

Eagle Point Income ( NYSE:EIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $14.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 million.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 14th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th.

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

