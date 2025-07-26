ADT Inc. (ADT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 11th

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the security and automation business on Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th.

ADT has a dividend payout ratio of 23.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ADT to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.

ADT Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of ADT opened at $8.46 on Friday. ADT has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The security and automation business reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. ADT had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ADT will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded ADT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at ADT

In other ADT news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 45,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $372,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 183,650,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,518,788,526.82. The trade was a 19.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in ADT by 503.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 11,077 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in ADT in the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in ADT by 75.9% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 54,363 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 23,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in ADT by 29.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,154,250 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after buying an additional 262,480 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

Further Reading

