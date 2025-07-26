Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Ltd (ASX:FPC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05

Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Ltd (ASX:FPC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, July 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This is a 66.7% increase from Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.
Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $28.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58.
About Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund
