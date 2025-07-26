Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Ltd (ASX:FPC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05

Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Ltd (ASX:FPC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, July 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This is a 66.7% increase from Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $28.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58.

Get Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund alerts:

About Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Ltd is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Fat Prophets Funds Management Australia Pty. Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets of across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks using contrarian approach.

Receive News & Ratings for Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.