NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Plans $0.57 Quarterly Dividend

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.5665 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th.

NextEra Energy has a payout ratio of 56.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NextEra Energy to earn $3.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.3%.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE NEE opened at $71.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $147.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. HSBC cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $168,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer owned 27,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,805. This represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,777,190. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

