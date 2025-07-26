Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Cencora by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Cencora by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Cencora by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Cencora by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cencora by 157.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $290.17 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.65 and a 1 year high of $309.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $293.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.27.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.35. Cencora had a return on equity of 344.71% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $75.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.52%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COR shares. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price target on shares of Cencora and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.83.

In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.62, for a total transaction of $4,266,106.98. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 311,913 shares in the company, valued at $91,271,982.06. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total value of $1,461,138.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 42,351 shares in the company, valued at $12,455,852.61. The trade was a 10.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,125 shares of company stock worth $9,993,789 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

