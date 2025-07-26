Reviewing Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) & Grupo Carso (OTCMKTS:GPOVY)

Profitability

This table compares Voyager Digital and Grupo Carso’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Digital -12.60% -23.41% -1.16% Grupo Carso 10.04% 14.79% 8.41%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.7% of Voyager Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Voyager Digital and Grupo Carso”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Digital $175.06 million 0.00 -$51.49 million ($0.30) N/A Grupo Carso $9.03 billion 1.77 $947.38 million $0.93 15.20

Grupo Carso has higher revenue and earnings than Voyager Digital. Voyager Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grupo Carso, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Grupo Carso beats Voyager Digital on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Voyager Digital

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd. and changed its name to Voyager Digital Ltd. in July 2020. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Grupo Carso

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial, industrial, infrastructure and construction, and energy sectors. It operates through Commercial and Consumer, Industrial and Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Construction, and Energy divisions. The company's Commercial and Consumption division operates department stores and boutiques, gift shops, restaurants, coffee shops, electronics, and technology and games stores under the Sears, Sanborns, iShop, Mixup, Claro Shop, and Saks Fifth Avenue brands. The company's Industrial and Manufacturing division provides cables, such as energy, telecommunication, electronic, coaxial, and fiber optics for application in mining, automotive, and other; electric harnesses for automotive industry; precision steel tubing; power transformers; and alternate energy. It serves customers under the Condumex, Latincasa, Vinanel, Condulac, IEM, Precitubo, Sitcom, Microm, Sinergia, Equiter, and Logtec brands. The company's Infrastructure and Construction division constructs roads, tunnels, water treatment plants, and general infrastructure works; oil and geothermic well drilling and drilling services; and oil platforms and equipment for chemical and petroleum industries. It also constructs commercial centers, industrial plants, and office building and houses; and telecommunication facilities, gas pipelines, and aqueducts under the CICSA, Swecomex, Bronco Drilling, Cilsa, GSM, PC Construcciones, and Urvitec brands. The company's Energy division engages in the gas transportation services; and exploration and production of oil, gas, and other hydrocarbons, as well as explores geothermal energy under the Carso Energy, Carso Oil & Gas, and Carso Electric brands. It serves customers in Mexico; Central America, South America, and the Caribbean; the United States; Europe; and internationally. Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. is incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

