Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. (ALEX) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th.
Alexander & Baldwin has a dividend payout ratio of 126.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Alexander & Baldwin to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.4%.
Alexander & Baldwin Trading Up 2.0%
Shares of NYSE:ALEX opened at $18.41 on Friday. Alexander & Baldwin has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexander & Baldwin
About Alexander & Baldwin
Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Alexander & Baldwin
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/21 – 07/25
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks Flying Under the S&P 500 Radar
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Qualcomm’s Next Gear: A Growth Story Wall Street Might Be Missing
Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.