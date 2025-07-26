American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Releases Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.600–0.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.025. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.89.

AAL opened at $11.50 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average is $12.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The airline reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $14.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.27 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 23.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

