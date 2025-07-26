Choreo LLC Sells 460 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Choreo LLC decreased its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RELX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Relx by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,246,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,714,000 after purchasing an additional 253,107 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,224,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,868,000 after buying an additional 48,793 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Relx by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,189,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,885,000 after acquiring an additional 121,831 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Relx by 368.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,807,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Relx by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,191,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,542,000 after acquiring an additional 745,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $52.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $43.45 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on RELX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

