Choreo LLC Sells 2,227 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Choreo LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 540.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 382,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,697,000 after acquiring an additional 24,781 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $613,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BNDX opened at $49.25 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $50.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.28 and a 200-day moving average of $49.09.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.1041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

