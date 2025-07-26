Choreo LLC Acquires 271 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,142 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,681,846 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,220,858,000 after buying an additional 243,418 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,660,545 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,078,450,000 after buying an additional 534,033 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,237,303 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $695,599,000 after buying an additional 450,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $629,197,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,184,891 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,448,000 after purchasing an additional 59,281 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LNG opened at $225.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $235.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.42. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.66 and a 1 year high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($1.24). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LNG. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,057,499.00. Following the sale, the director owned 29,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,236.69. The trade was a 12.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

