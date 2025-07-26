ADT (NYSE:ADT) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.810-0.890 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.842. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.0 billion-$5.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.1 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADT. Barclays raised shares of ADT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ADT in a report on Monday, April 21st.

ADT Stock Performance

ADT stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. ADT has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The security and automation business reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. ADT had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ADT will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ADT news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 45,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $372,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 183,650,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,788,526.82. This represents a 19.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in ADT by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,154,250 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $9,396,000 after buying an additional 262,480 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of ADT by 75.9% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 54,363 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 23,463 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ADT during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ADT by 503.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 11,077 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

