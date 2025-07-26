Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on September 26th

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2025

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th.

Nasdaq has a payout ratio of 30.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nasdaq to earn $3.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $94.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.87 and its 200 day moving average is $80.60. The stock has a market cap of $54.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $64.33 and a 1-year high of $95.49.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 11,508 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total transaction of $1,022,715.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 111,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,680.45. This trade represents a 9.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total value of $187,702.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 94,656 shares in the company, valued at $8,440,475.52. The trade was a 2.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,874,659. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 345.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 14,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 34,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on NDAQ. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NDAQ

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.