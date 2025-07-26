Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on September 26th

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th.

Nasdaq has a payout ratio of 30.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nasdaq to earn $3.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $94.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.87 and its 200 day moving average is $80.60. The stock has a market cap of $54.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $64.33 and a 1-year high of $95.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 11,508 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total transaction of $1,022,715.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 111,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,680.45. This trade represents a 9.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total value of $187,702.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 94,656 shares in the company, valued at $8,440,475.52. The trade was a 2.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,874,659. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 345.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 14,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 34,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on NDAQ. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NDAQ

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.