Vawter Financial Ltd. Purchases 273 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Vawter Financial Ltd. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.9% of Vawter Financial Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,450,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,183,000 after buying an additional 12,185 shares during the last quarter. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,410,000 after buying an additional 40,834 shares during the last quarter. Allium Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,309,000. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cosner Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Cosner Financial Group LLC now owns 20,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $640.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $644.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $610.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $587.35. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $640.64.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

