Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the period. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $58.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $58.52.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

