Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC Has $406,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Security Financial Services INC. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,597,000 after acquiring an additional 26,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 30,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.73.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $160.92 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.43 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $250.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.86 and a 200-day moving average of $160.14.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 102.66%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

