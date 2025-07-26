Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $441.03 Million Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,401,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 835,548 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $441,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 211.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 14,212 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 41,069 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 10,183 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,034,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,732,000 after acquiring an additional 576,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,963,000 after acquiring an additional 580,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

SCHP opened at $26.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.41. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $27.06.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.