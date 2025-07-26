JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Purchased by Vawter Financial Ltd.

Vawter Financial Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 34.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,155 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cohalo Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 110.07 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.52. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $50.75.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.