Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Hoya from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd.

Hoya Price Performance

Shares of HOCPY opened at $131.20 on Wednesday. Hoya has a 1 year low of $97.49 and a 1 year high of $148.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.98 and a 200-day moving average of $120.23.

Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). Hoya had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hoya will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hoya Company Profile

HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Telecommunication, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics.

