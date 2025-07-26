Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Hoya from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd.
Hoya Price Performance
Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). Hoya had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hoya will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Hoya Company Profile
HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Telecommunication, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics.
