Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,353 ($18.18) and last traded at GBX 1,352 ($18.17), with a volume of 44717848 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,327 ($17.83).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,085 ($14.58).

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STAN

Standard Chartered Stock Performance

Standard Chartered Company Profile

The company has a market cap of £40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,210.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,137.76.

(Get Free Report)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.