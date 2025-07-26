Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Erste Group Bank raised Hoya from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd.

Get Hoya alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on HOCPY

Hoya Price Performance

HOCPY stock opened at $131.20 on Wednesday. Hoya has a 1 year low of $97.49 and a 1 year high of $148.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.23. The firm has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). Hoya had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 23.22%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hoya will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hoya Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Telecommunication, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hoya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.