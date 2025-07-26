Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Erste Group Bank raised Hoya from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd.
Hoya Price Performance
Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). Hoya had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 23.22%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hoya will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hoya Company Profile
HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Telecommunication, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics.
