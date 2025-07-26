KeyCorp Issues Positive Forecast for Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Stock Price

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on COUR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Coursera in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Bank of America upgraded Coursera from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Coursera Trading Up 36.9%

Shares of NYSE:COUR opened at $12.43 on Friday. Coursera has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -37.66 and a beta of 1.36.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $187.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Coursera will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amanda Clark sold 9,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $79,152.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 85,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,659.04. This represents a 9.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 9,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $79,160.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 50,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,823.20. The trade was a 15.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,770 shares of company stock valued at $211,087. 16.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coursera

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Coursera by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 262,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coursera by 206.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 120,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 81,110 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Coursera by 340.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 211,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

