Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

WDO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Canada upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$26.75 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.50.

Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at C$17.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$18.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.56. The company has a market cap of C$2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$10.89 and a 12 month high of C$20.24.

In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, Senior Officer Robert Kristian Fitzgerald Kallio sold 3,348 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.27, for a total transaction of C$64,515.96. Also, Senior Officer Kevin Lonergan sold 1,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.21, for a total value of C$27,023.64. Insiders have sold 29,827 shares of company stock valued at $556,297 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd is a gold producer engaged in mining-related activities including exploration, processing, and reclamation. The company produces gold at the Eagle River Complex located near Wawa, Ontario from the Eagle River Underground and Mishi Open Pit gold mines. Activities of the group primarily function through Canada and it derives revenue from the sale of gold and silver bullion.

