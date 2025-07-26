Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Shares Down 4% – What’s Next?

Sound Energy plc (LON:SOU – Get Free Report) fell 4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.83 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.95 ($0.01). 5,201,649 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 2,724,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.99 ($0.01).

Sound Energy Stock Down 4.5%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.23, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of £16.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Graham Lyon purchased 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($26,878.11). Company insiders own 50.69% of the company’s stock.

Sound Energy Company Profile

Sound Energy is an upstream gas company with assets in Morocco, listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange. Sound energy is focussed on providing lower carbon footprint fuels, powering the region’s energy transition through cash generative developments.

Sound Energy is developing Phase 1 of its operations in the Tendrara production concession, a Micro LNG facility to supply gas to Moroccan industry.

