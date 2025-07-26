Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -1.300–1.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.608. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion. Wabash National also updated its Q3 2025 guidance to -0.300–0.200 EPS.

WNC opened at $9.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Wabash National has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The firm has a market cap of $418.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.65.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $458.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Wabash National will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.65%.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on Wabash National from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in Wabash National during the first quarter valued at $166,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Wabash National by 93.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 14,912 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 202,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 59.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 224,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 83,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 864.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 459,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 411,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

