Choreo LLC Has $924,000 Position in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ)

Choreo LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $484,000. RD Lewis Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $215,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 138,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,365,000 after buying an additional 9,898 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $194.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $202.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Bernstein Bank decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $210.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.74.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.0%

STZ stock opened at $175.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.48, a PEG ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.67. Constellation Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $159.35 and a twelve month high of $261.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.87 and a 200-day moving average of $178.20.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 31.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -170.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $138,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,022. This represents a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $593,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,376.04. This represents a 50.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

