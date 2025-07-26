Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $941,000 Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 89.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,147 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in AECOM were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACM. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in AECOM by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in AECOM by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in AECOM by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ACM. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on AECOM from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AECOM from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on AECOM from $129.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on AECOM from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on AECOM from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.71.

AECOM Price Performance

NYSE:ACM opened at $115.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AECOM has a 12-month low of $84.75 and a 12-month high of $118.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.97.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Stories

