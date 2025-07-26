Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.860-3.060 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.942. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.9 billion-$27.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.1 billion. Flex also updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.700-0.780 EPS.

Flex Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $49.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.64. Flex has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $53.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Flex had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Flex will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on FLEX shares. Wall Street Zen raised Flex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flex in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Flex from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Flex from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Flex from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 181,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $7,767,911.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,463,695 shares in the company, valued at $62,807,152.45. The trade was a 11.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 35,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $1,517,297.91. Following the sale, the insider owned 293,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,269.65. This represents a 10.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,135,941 shares of company stock valued at $47,582,965 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the 1st quarter worth $397,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flex by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,279,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,314,000 after purchasing an additional 211,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter worth $260,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

