Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $868,000 in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 49,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 379.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 110.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Sabra Healthcare REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 17.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 16.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Price Performance

Shares of SBRA opened at $18.22 on Friday. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $20.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

Sabra Healthcare REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $183.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 203.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sabra Healthcare REIT

In related news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 11,000 shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $200,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 64,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,289.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sabra Healthcare REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

