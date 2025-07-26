Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 10,285 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 48.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,285 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $90.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.90. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The company has a market capitalization of $65.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.