Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 529,275 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.25% of Nano Dimension as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NNDM. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Nano Dimension in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,128,000. Anson Funds Management LP raised its stake in Nano Dimension by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 19,662,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,764,000 after purchasing an additional 598,957 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Nano Dimension by 606.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 579,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 497,600 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Management Technology Funds Ltd acquired a new position in Nano Dimension in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nano Dimension in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Nano Dimension Stock Performance

Shares of NNDM opened at $1.49 on Friday. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $2.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1.82. The firm has a market cap of $322.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nano Dimension ( NASDAQ:NNDM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 144.35% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $14.40 million during the quarter.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Nano Dimension from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st.

About Nano Dimension

(Free Report)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

Featured Stories

